Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.03.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $69.84 on Monday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -436.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

