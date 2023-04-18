Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

