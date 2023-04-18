Comerica Bank Grows Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.03 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.