Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.