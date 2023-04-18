Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.46.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

