Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

AMZN stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

