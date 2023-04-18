Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Carter’s worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carter’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,027,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NYSE:CRI opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

