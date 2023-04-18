carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

carsales.com Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. carsales.com has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1519 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

