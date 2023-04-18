Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

See Also

