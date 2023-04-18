BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $861.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $829.00 to $861.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $756.45.
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK stock opened at $698.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
