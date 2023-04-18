BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $920.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $868.00 to $920.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $698.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.00. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

