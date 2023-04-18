BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $770.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $763.00 to $770.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $698.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

