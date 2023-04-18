Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $120.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.