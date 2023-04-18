AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by Investec to Sell

Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.2 %

AU stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

