Analysts Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Target Price at $17.86

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.