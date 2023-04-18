Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,097 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $158.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

