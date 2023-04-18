Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 85,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

