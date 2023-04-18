Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Regent Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

