Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Regent Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
