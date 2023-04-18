Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 5,306 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 31,127 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.