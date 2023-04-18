Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.37. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 124,865 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

