Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.37. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 124,865 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
