Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $104.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

