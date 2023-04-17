ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,526,687,000 after buying an additional 245,336 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

