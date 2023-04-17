Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 54.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,623,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

