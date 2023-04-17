Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,589,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,372,000 after purchasing an additional 509,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

Vistra Price Performance

In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.61%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

