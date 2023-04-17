TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 387 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 325,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 100,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.