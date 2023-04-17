Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

