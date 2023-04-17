Strs Ohio Sells 6,200 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 263,216 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,576,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 137,988 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 0.6 %

GOGL opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 41.48%. Analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

