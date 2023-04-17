Strs Ohio Sells 5,500 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,643 shares of company stock worth $146,121. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.22 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.