Strs Ohio Sells 4,900 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 63.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

