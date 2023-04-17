Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Stories

