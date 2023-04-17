Strs Ohio Purchases 3,500 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 987.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

