Strs Ohio Purchases 3,100 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity

ChampionX Price Performance

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $28.16 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.