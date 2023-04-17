Strs Ohio Has $734,000 Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kforce were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 39.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

