Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter worth approximately $12,979,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2,395.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 264,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 254,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

