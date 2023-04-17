SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 469.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,916 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

