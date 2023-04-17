Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,054 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

