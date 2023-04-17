Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 348,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $49.50 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

