Signaturefd LLC Buys 122 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

