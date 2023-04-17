Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Increases By 116.2%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of BCEKF stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

