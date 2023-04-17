Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $172.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.