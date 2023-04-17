Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

