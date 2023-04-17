PFG Advisors Buys 2,049 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $131.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

