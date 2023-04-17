Pachira Investments Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 301.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

