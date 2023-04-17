New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,374 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STLD opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

