New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Invesco worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invesco Stock Up 1.6 %

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

IVZ stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

