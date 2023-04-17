Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.16 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

