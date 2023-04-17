Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

