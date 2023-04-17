Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $189.23 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $189,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

