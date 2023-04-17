Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

