Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
